Three people killed in possible robbery at Coweta gun range, sources say

Three people are dead in a possible robbery at a Coweta County gun range Friday night and multiple agencies are investigating, sources tell FOX 5.

A heavy police presence was observed at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting, located off Bohannon Road in Grantville. The range is roughly 24 miles north of LaGrange and roughly 50 miles south of Atlanta.

The shooting happened after hours when the range was closed. A source tells FOX 5 that weapons may have been stolen in the robbery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate. ATF agents are also assisting with the investigation.

