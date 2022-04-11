Coweta County gun range shooting: Everything we know about the death of business owner, wife, grandson

The death of a 71-year-old business owner, his wife and their grandson in a Coweta County town has shocked the community and captured the attention of the nation.

It's early in the investigation of the deadly triple shooting at Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, but police say investigators are receiving tips.

Here's everything currently confirmed about the triple homicide at a gun range in Grantville.

Who were the victims of the Granville gun range shooting?

Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock said 71-year-old Tommy Hawk, the owner of Lock, Stock & Barrel, died in the shooting as well as his wife Evelyn and their grandson Luke.

Luke Hawks was either 19 or 18 years old, according to Grantville police.

Luke is the son of Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk, who was one of the first at the scene on Friday night. Tommy Hawk and Evelyn Hawk were Richard Hawk's parents.

When, where was the gun range shooting?

The shooting happened sometime on the night of April 8 after the business closed.

Lock, Stock & Barrel is located at 514 Bohannon Road in Grantville.

Initially the investigators said the robbery happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Grantville police said officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

What was stolen from the Grantville gun range?

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said an unknown number of guns were missing, but Grantville police estimated about 40 guns were missing.

Police also said someone took a camera DVR from the business.

Are there suspects in the Grantville gun range shooting?

Police have not identified suspects, but asked anyone who may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford truck and a black Ford Expedition at the business between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to contact the police department.

Whitlock said investigators are following up on tips.

What agencies are assisting in the Grantville gun range shooting investigation?

It's the Grantville Police Department's case, but the small department employs about 13 officers, the chief said Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and ATF are assisting.

Whitlock also said the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and the Troup County Sheriff's Office are also providing some support.

Reward in Grantville gun range shooting investigation

There is a combined reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the investigation.

ATF, the City of Grantville, Georgia and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a combined reward of up to $15,000.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to add $10,000 to the reward, increasing it to a total of $25,000.

