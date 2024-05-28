Jackson family loses everything in house fire started by candle

It's been a week since a candle caused the home of a family of six in Jackson to burn to the ground.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are the cause of 5,910 home fires each year nationwide. One of those was at Amy Crowder's home on May 21.

"My daughter had fallen asleep with a candle. She was reading by candlelight, and she woke up around 2:15 a.m. and her bed was in flames, the wall, and her book bag," Crowder said.

The family of six with kids between the ages of 9 and 15 and two dogs barely made it out alive.

The Crowder family, with six children ages 9 to 15, and their two dogs, barely made it out of their Jackson home during an early morning fire on May 21, 2024. (Supplied)

"By the time we got everybody on the back porch, […] flames were shooting through the roof of the house," Crowder explained. "It was within minutes. If we hadn't of gotten the children out when we did, my teenager, 15-year-old, she barely got out of the house."

They lost everything. In the week since, Crowder's job has helped them with a car and temporary place to stay.

"You're staring at your entire life's work of everything. My parents are both passed away. My husband's mom died April 17, and we just lost everything of their existence," Crowder said.

A fire tore through a family home in Jackson on May 21, 2024.

"All the physical things, they really don't matter. We're just proud to have our lives because it was very close, but it doesn't make it look any easier looking at every single thing you own burned in ashes,"she added.

She encourages other families to have a fire safety plan in place.

"Big fire extinguishers, making sure the fire alarms, making sure your kids have a plan. Mine reacted very well, and I'm blessed for that," Crowder said.

The Crowder family has an Amazon gift list and a GoFundMe campaign set up to help them get back on their feet.