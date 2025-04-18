Jackson County middle school student charged with terroristic threats

article

A Jackson County middle school student is facing criminal charges over an alleged threat on Thursday.

Authorities say the student was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts and disruption of a public school.

What we know:

While officials have not released the identity of the student due to their age, they say that they are a male student at West Jackson Middle School.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Details about the nature of the alleged threat have not been shared by investigators.

Dig deeper:

This is the second student arrested in Jackson County this year on terroristic threat charges. In February, an East Jackson High School student was taken into custody.

Officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the consequences that could affect them because of these threats.