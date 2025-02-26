East Jackson High School student arrested for making terroristic threats

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has had it with students making threats. An East Jackson High School student was just arrested for it on Wednesday.

What we know:

The unidentified student was arrested off campus for terroristic threats and acts, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff says it appeared to be an isolated incident that will be thoroughly investigated.

"Parents, please talk to your children," the sheriff said in a statement shared with the media. "We will continue to hold people accountable for these types of threats."

Dig deeper:

There has been a recent trend of parents being charged for what's perceived as their role in failing to prevent a school shooting. Like James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were both convicted of manslaughter after their son killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021. A more recent example would be Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter. He was just granted bond during a hearing in early February.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not specify the nature of the threats, or how they were made aware of them.