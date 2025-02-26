Rockdale County sheriff warns parents: Liability for student threats

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents that school threats could result in criminal charges for both students and their parents.

The announcement comes after a series of threats at Heritage High School this month. Officials are urging parents to discuss the severity of making threats and the serious consequences they can have on students, families, and the community.

Under Georgia law, parents of children under 18 can be held financially responsible for their child's malicious actions. This includes covering medical expenses, property damage, and public welfare costs. Meanwhile, students who make threats against schools can be charged with making terroristic threats, a serious offense that carries penalties of up to one year in jail, fines up to $1,000, or both. In most cases, students also face expulsion from school.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, one of the state’s top Republicans, has expressed interest in increasing penalties for individuals who threaten schools.

According to officials, more than 100 students were charged with crimes related to school threats in the two weeks following the mass shooting at Apalachee High School. Several additional threats and arrests have been reported since then.