Jackson County schools delayed after bomb threats

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The Brief Jackson County schools are delaying the start of classes Friday after computer-generated bomb threats were made against school campuses overnight. Local and state law enforcement are investigating and working to clear school buildings. The district has not announced a new start time and says families will be notified when more information is available.



The Jackson County School System delayed the start of school Friday morning after receiving "computer-generated bomb threats" targeting its campuses overnight.

What we know:

The district said it received the threats in the middle of the night and is working with local and state law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Authorities are also working to clear school buildings before students and staff are allowed to return.

"Due to this, we will be delaying the start of school until further notice, and will notify families when we have an update," the district said.

The district did not immediately provide details about the specific schools mentioned in the threats or whether investigators believe the threats are credible.

The Jackson County School System includes 12 base schools and one college and career academy serving students across the county.

No new start time had been announced as of Friday morning.

Families can check the Jackson County School System website for updates.

Why schools take every threat seriously

Big picture view:

Schools across the country regularly deal with threats that ultimately turn out to be hoaxes. Anonymous emails, social media and other digital tools have made it easier for someone to send a threat capable of disrupting an entire school day.

Even a threat that turns out to be fake can have a major impact. Schools may be evacuated or closed while law enforcement searches buildings, investigates where the message came from and determines whether students and staff are safe.

Authorities also can't assume a threat is a prank. Each one must be investigated, which can require significant law enforcement resources and create anxiety for students, parents and school employees.

Investigators say threats can come from students trying to disrupt classes, people seeking attention or copycats reacting to other incidents. Some originate far outside the community being targeted, making it more difficult to identify the person responsible.

Making a false threat can also carry serious criminal consequences.

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