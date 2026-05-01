Parkview High School evacuated after bomb threat

The Brief Students at Parkview High School were moved to safety Friday morning following a reported bomb threat on campus. Lilburn police officers are currently on-site conducting a thorough sweep to ensure the building is clear.



Students have been evacuated from Parkview High School following a bomb threat, according to school officials.

What we know:

In a letter sent to parents, Parkview staff confirmed that the student body was moved out of the building while the Lilburn Police Department investigates and officers clear the campus. According to the school district, all students are currently safe.

So far, police have said they don't have any indication that the threat is credible.

The school is asking parents and guardians to avoid coming to the campus at this time, as extra traffic and presence may interfere with the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long it will take police to clear the building or when students will be back in class.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they happen.