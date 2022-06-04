Rapper Jack Harlow to appear at metro Atlanta KFC to promote new meal

article

Rapper Jack Harlow is dropping something new, but it's not new music.

A Smyrna KFC underwent a temporary redesign for the debut of the "Jack Harlow Meal" and a spokesperson for a public relations firm representing KFC said the rapper is expected to appear at the restaurant on Saturday. It's unclear how long Harlow will be there and what he'll be doing.

The event is at the restaurant at 2637 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native's signature meal launched on Saturday: a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and lemonade served in limited-edition Jack Harlow and KFC co-branded packaging.

The meal is available at all KFC locations starting June 6.

Jack Harlow's recent release, "First Class" hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in May. The 24-year-old has two studio albums: "That's What They Say", released in 2020 and "Come Home the Kids Miss You", released earlier this year.

A tour to promote his second album starts in September, with the final stop in Atlanta on Oct. 16.