Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants coming to Georgia

The popular quick service restaurant, Jack in the Box, has announced that it is coming to the Peach State.

Jack in the Box has reportedly signed a development deal to open 15 restaurants in Georgia.

Although the new sites have not been selected, it is expected they will be placed in burgeoning markets such as Augusta, Macon and Savannah.

"This new franchise commitment represents a significant step forward in our strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States," said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. "With the addition of 15 new franchise commitments in and over 30 recently announced commitments in Florida, we're excited to bring our craveable 24/7 menu to even more communities. Georgia's thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit for our continued growth."

The company is also opening 30 restaurants in Florida.

They did not announce a timeline for restaurants in either state.

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day.

Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Georgia as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Jack in the Box franchise, please visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com or email Dustin.Thompson@jackinthebox.com.