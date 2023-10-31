Israelis with relatives being held hostage in Gaza ask Gov. Kemp for help

A group of six Israelis who say loved ones are being held hostage by Hamas got the ear of Georgia's Governor and First Lady Tuesday.

"Very, very emotional," said Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp. "You hug them and cry with them. It's family."

The closed-door meeting lasted about 30 minutes as the group shared their stories.

Atlanta is the first of three cities they are visiting to raise awareness about those being held captive in Gaza.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A group of six Israelis met with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday to help raise awareness about those being held captive in Gaza.

Yael Nidam Kirsht says her sister-in-law is a hostage, and Hamas just released a video of her.

"In that video what I saw was a scared, fragile 36-year-old woman who is absolutely terrified," she said.

The same group met with state lawmakers Monday from the Georgia-Israel Legislative Caucus.

During that meeting, Representative Esther Panitch, who is the state’s only Jewish legislator, called on Governor Brian Kemp to use the Special Session of the General Assembly to bring up her antisemitism bill which would formally define it in Georgia. The bill did not pass earlier this year. The Governor Kemp says there is no time for it during the special session.

"We'll deal with all those other things in the regular session of the General Assembly," he said. "You know, quite honestly, the representative knew that."

Right now, Governor Kemp says his focus is supporting Israel.

The delegation says they are grateful to have had the chance to meet with him in their efforts to bring their loved one's home.

"With the help of the United States, we will be able to win this fight, and we are here together," Nidam Kirsht said.

The delegation’s two-day trip to Georgia wrapped up Tuesday.

They will now head to Chicago, and then, eventually, New York.