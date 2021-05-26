Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man with schizophrenia

article

Officials need your help finding a missing Clayton County man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 45-year-old Isaiah Clemente.

According to Clayton County Police, Clemente was last seen by a relative Monday night at around 11. The relative woke up the next morning around 5 to find Clemente had disappeared.

Investigators say Clemente possibly left the home on the 9500 block of Byrom Road in Jonesboro on foot.

Officials describe the missing man as being around 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 265 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Clemente was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown pants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can help police make sure Clemente is safe, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

_____

