Investigators seize $37K in drugs from Oakwood home, new charges

The Brief Hall County sheriff's investigators filed new felony drug charges against three suspects initially arrested during an Oakwood house search last week. Deputies re-arrested two women Sunday morning who had previously bonded out, while one man remains held in jail.



Investigators have slapped three suspects with additional felony drug charges following a major raid at an Oakwood home last week, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Oakwood drug raid

What we know:

Special investigations unit investigators executed a search warrant on Tuesday, June 16, at a home in the 3100 block of Ivey Hill Circle. Inside a bedroom, authorities uncovered 19 grams of cocaine, over a pound of THC wax, 1,300 THC vape cartridges, and 5.5 pounds of marijuana. They also seized about $5,800 in cash, bringing the total estimated street value of the drugs to $37,000.

Brandon Maximiliano Fuentes, 18, Brianna Xithlaly Fuentes, 20, and Yuritzy Alexandra Lopez, 20, were arrested and initially charged with one felony count each of possession of THC oil with intent to distribute. Brandon Fuentes has remained in the Hall County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

The two women bonded out on June 17 but were taken back into custody Sunday morning, June 21, after investigators obtained new warrants for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Brianna Fuentes was caught at the Ivey Hill Circle home, while Lopez was arrested at a home in the 4200 block of Hidden Valley Way. Both women are now being held without bond.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A Hall County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit drug raid at an Oakwood-area home on Ivey Hill Circle uncovered a massive stash of cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, vape cartridges, and $5,800 in cash on June 16, 2026. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

By the numbers:

Cocaine — 19 grams

THC wax — 1 pound, 3 ounces

THC vape cartridges - 1,300

Marijuana — 5.5 pounds

$5,800 in cash

Total estimated street value of the drugs to $37,000.

Hall County sheriff's investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact source of the illegal drugs or if additional suspects are tied to the distribution ring. The sheriff's office has not disclosed what specific tips led investigators to target the house on Ivey Hill Circle.

Felony drug charges

What's next:

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff's office. Prosecutors will review the new felony charges as the suspects await their upcoming court appearances.