Thousands in cash and a bedroom full of drugs land three behind bars

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A Hall County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit drug raid at an Oakwood-area home on Ivey Hill Circle uncovered a massive stash of cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, vape cartridges, and $5,800 in cash on June 16, 2026. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Hall County investigators found a large stash of illegal narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash inside a bedroom near Oakwood. Three local residents face felony charges following an afternoon raid by a specialized drug enforcement unit.



Three people remain locked up without bond following an afternoon drug raid at an Oakwood-area home. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon and uncovered a stash of cash and narcotics valued at approximately $37,000.

Oakwood drug raid

What we know:

A drug tip led specialized investigators to a home in the 3100 block of Ivey Hill Circle on Tuesday afternoon. Inside a bedroom, members of the Special Investigations Unit discovered 19 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound and 3 ounces of THC wax, and 1,300 THC vape cartridges. Deputies also seized about $5,800 in cash during the search.

Authorities arrested Brandon Maximiliano Fuentes, 18, Brianna Xithlaly Fuentes, 20, and Yuritzy Alexandra Lopez, 20, at the scene. All three people live at the home and are currently held without bond at the Hall County Jail on a felony charge of possession of THC oil with intent to distribute.

Hall County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet disclosed what specific information originally led investigators to target the house. It also remains unclear who owned the narcotics found in the bedroom or where the illicit supply originated.

Pending suspect charges

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Law enforcement officials noted that more charges are forthcoming against the three jailed suspects.