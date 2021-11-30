Investigators find two dead in Dawson County home, believe murderer shot themself

Officials in Dawson County said they are investigating what appears to be a domestic-related murder in which the shooter turned the gun on themselves.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said investigators found 50-year-old Jenny Adam and 62-year-old James Adam dead in a home on Sams Road after receiving reports of gunshots.

Deputies responded to the home at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

