Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road

A deadly shooting along Wesley Chapel Road just south of Interstate 20 on Friday afternoon is under investigation.

It happened around 2:47 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road, at the corner of Rainbow Road. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire and a person being injured.

When they arrived, police say officers found a 40-year-old man dead from several apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The man’s name has been withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Early investigations into this tragic incident suggest a heated dispute between the victim and the suspect preceded the fatal shooting. The nature of the disagreement remains under scrutiny as detectives piece together the moments leading up to the gunfire.

The crime scene was taped off as forensic investigators collected evidence, reviewed surveillance video, and spoke to witnesses.