Investigation into Rockdale County inmate escape underway

The Brief Sheriff Levett says the investigation into inmate Timothy Shane’s escape now has "renewed focus." Shane was recaptured three days later in an abandoned Rockdale County home after multiple sightings. Investigators are still determining how he ordered an Uber and whether he had outside help.



Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett says the investigation into inmate Timothy Shane’s escape has taken on a renewed focus now that Shane is back in the Rockdale County Jail.

Investigating Shane's escape

What they're saying:

The sheriff held a Wednesday afternoon press conference to address Shane’s capture and the ongoing internal investigation. Levett did not release many details, citing the active inquiry, but he said he was proud of the work deputies did to locate and arrest Shane.

According to the sheriff, Shane was found three days after his escape from Grady Memorial Hospital inside an abandoned house on the 9100 block of Morris Drive.

Officials said investigators are still working to determine how Shane was able to order an Uber and make phone calls during his escape. Deputies said they haven't found a phone he was using, and the firearm reported stolen from the SUV he carjacked in downtown Atlanta has still not been recovered.

Deputies say Shane escaped Grady at 1:20 a.m. Monday during a medical procedure. When asked whether Shane had been handcuffed during the transport, Levett explained that inmates are typically cuffed, but some procedures — such as MRIs or CT scans — require deputies to remove restraints because metal can interfere with the machines.

Watch Sheriff Levett's full press conference

Levett would not comment on the exact circumstances of the escape.

"Well my understanding would only be my opinion and I don't want to exhort my opinion in in the community. I wanna… I wanna rely on the the facts of the of the investigation, at the conclusion of the investigation," he said. "We'll look at those policies and if there's any accountability that need to be held, accountability will be held. I can guarantee you that. If there is any amendment to our policies that need to be done, those that amid those amendments will be done."

He said the deputy watching Shane at the time has been interviewed, but he has not asked investigators for the deputy’s account. Levett said he wants the full investigation to conclude before making statements about what went wrong.

He added that Grady has not yet provided investigators with surveillance video from the escape.

FOX 5 reached out to Grady and the hospital said it provided the sheriff's office with the video the day the escape happened.

The sheriff confirmed that the deputy assigned to guard Shane has been placed on administrative leave.

"We pride ourselves on the work that we do here, and it secured and the security of our inmates and even transporting them," Levett said. "This is just one incident where an inmate escaped, how that inmate escaped, why the inmate escaped is under investigation, and we're gonna determine how and why."

The search for Shane

The backstory:

After the escape, deputies from Rockdale County and officers from the Atlanta Police Department launched an extensive search. Investigators say Shane stole an SUV, crashed it, then stole a second vehicle near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Shane drove that second car to a Publix in Hall County, where he went inside and later got into an Uber headed to a home in Rockdale County. Deputies searched the home but did not find him.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, he was spotted on Pennington Street. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a homeowner on Green Acres Court reported Shane banging on her door. Shortly after, a homeowner on Ford Street said he knocked again before heading toward Sterling Lakes.

Rockdale and Covington police redeployed their K-9 teams, which led them to an abandoned residence on Morris Drive. Officers found a broken rear window and waited for additional units before clearing the house. Shane was found inside and taken into custody without incident.

He was transferred back to Rockdale County at the scene.

Shane originally arrested

Dig deeper:

Shane had originally been in the Rockdale County Jail after being arrested by Conyers Police on Nov. 23 following a high-speed chase tied to an alleged kidnapping.