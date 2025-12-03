Escaped Rockdale inmate Timothy Shane finally captured in Covington

article

A three-day manhunt for escaped inmate Timothy Shane ended early Wednesday morning after deputies captured him in a Newton County neighborhood where residents reported he was knocking on doors seeking entry, authorities said.

What we know:

Shane was taken into custody in the 900 block of Morris Street after multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the area. Investigators said residents called 911 when they saw the 52-year-old fugitive going door to door. Deputies responded immediately and located him a short time later.

One woman who lives nearby told Good Day Atlanta that a man she believed to be the inmate knocked on her door around 2:50 a.m., claiming he was lost. She chose not to open the door and instead called 911, prompting deputies to swarm the neighborhood. The sheriff's office has not confirmed that the man seen in the video is Timothy Shane.

The backstory:

Shane escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday morning while in custody. Investigators say he stole two vehicles during his escape, including one in downtown Atlanta that contained a gun. Authorities had been warning the public that he was armed and dangerous.

He was later seen at a Publix in Henry County, where he allegedly ditched one of the stolen cars before taking an Uber to a home in Rockdale County. Despite several early leads, investigators said the trail had gone cold until he resurfaced overnight in Newton County.

Officials expect Shane will be taken to the Rockdale County jail. Rockdale County authorities said they plan to hold a briefing at noon Wednesday to outline how the escape and eventual capture unfolded. FOX LOCAL will carry a livestream of the press conference.

