'Armed and dangerous' Rockdale inmate escapes from Grady Hospital

The Brief • Rockdale County inmate escapes Grady Hospital, steals SUV and handgun.

• Inmate fled twice—on foot and after crashing stolen vehicle.

• Authorities warn he is armed and dangerous; search underway.

Authorities from Rockdale County are searching for an inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital early Monday morning after being taken there for a medical evaluation following a suicide attempt.

What we know:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Timothy Shane was transported to the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday by National EMS and sheriff’s deputies. Officials say Shane fled the hospital at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday while in a deputy’s custody.

Shane ran from the area on foot and then stole an SUV parked nearby, investigators said. He later crashed the vehicle and again fled on foot. The owner of the SUV reported that a Glock handgun was also stolen from the car.

Shane is described as a white male, 5-feet-9 inches tall, with a buzz-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and no shoes. The sheriff’s office says he has a history of fleeing and has prior felony drug and weapons charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000 or email rcso.pio@rockdalecountyga.gov. You can also call 911.