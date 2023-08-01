Internet 'prank' sends Georgia teen to jail

A 17-year-old in Valdosta is spending her last few days of summer behind bars over a dangerous prank circulating the internet.

On July 29, police say Tanija Hallman texted a friend saying she had been shot in the 1700 block of Northside Drive, but couldn't call 911. The friend, who thought Hallman was injured called 911 for her, sending a number of Valdosta police officers and EMS to the address.

Police say the friend then called back, stating Hallman texted her claiming it was only a joke.

Officials searched the area looking for Hallman, who was not on Northside Drive, but at home, uninjured. When officers found her, she told them she sent the text as a prank because she had seen it done on social media.

Hallman was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: reckless conduct, false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

"Our officers responded in full emergency mode to this so-called prank," said Chief Leslie Manahan. "Not only were our officers’ lives at risk, but also so many people who were traveling on our roadways as emergency vehicles were responding. Due to the nature of this call for service, our officers had to spend time to ensure that no one had been injured, which pulled them from answering other emergency calls. We will continue to prosecute anyone who falsifies a crime for social media attention."

She was sent to Lowndes County Jail.