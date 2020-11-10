Atlanta veterans uses golf to connect others who served

Although it might feel a little strange to have the 2020 Masters Tournament teeing off just a day after Veterans Day, in many ways, the pairing makes perfect sense.

Across the country, veterans are using golf as a way to not only maintain physical and mental activity but also to connect to other veterans. And several programs are available to help make golf accessible to all men and women who have served our country.

We spent the morning at the Bobby Jones Golf Course (Bobby Jones was a veteran, by the way) in Buckhead learning more about some of these programs - including PGA of America's Project HOPE and Georgia State Golf Association Adaptive Golf. Both seek to use golf as a way to help veterans transition back to civilian life, while also maintaining bonds with fellow service members. This includes those who have suffered physical trauma; adaptive golf uses modified and specially-designed equipment to make the sport accessible to players of all abilities, and much of that equipment is available through the Atlanta-based PGA TOUR Superstore.

For more information on these programs, click on the links - and click the video player to hear more from those involved in these innovative initiatives.