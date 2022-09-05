Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out

Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County.

"My son was going home from one of his friends’ houses," said Denham’s mom, Sara Acree. "The guy that they were chasing didn’t have his lights on, and he hit my son, and my son died on impact."

Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County officers during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.

The chase continued on Roosevelt Highway, where pursuing officers lost sight of the car.

"Cobb County was involved in the pursuit, once the vehicle turned onto Roosevelt highway, the officer actually lost sight of him," said Georgia State Patrol Lt. Michael Burns. "That person had actually driven on the wrong side of the road, hit [Denham’s] vehicle head-on, and he was pronounced deceased on scene."

Georgia State Patrol said the Dodge Durango driver tried to flee on foot, but didn't get far because they were injured. Law enforcement arrested the suspect near the crash. The driver went to Grady Hospital for treatment.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the pursuit and Georgia State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

Acree said her son had a big sense of humor, and the death of her firstborn son has left a hole in her heart.

"My son’s gone," she said. "He’s at rest. But you’re going to have to sit there and think about what you did."

Sara Acree, Denham's mother, wants answers from the Cobb County Police Department.

It’s not clear why the Cobb County Police Department was involved in the pursuit, which according to the GSP began and ended in Fulton County, miles out of its jurisdiction. Lt. Burn said the suspect was wanted for fleeing from a previous traffic stop.

Acree questioned whether the danger posed by the high-speed chase was greater than the danger of that individual getting away.

"If you went two counties, there’s somewhere along that line you need to stop. Let this person go on," Acree said. "You can catch them sometime later."

Cobb County Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Monday, which was Labor Day.

FOX 5 will publish an update if police respond to the grieving mother’s lingering questions.