Inmate wanted for attempted murder escapes Alabama jail, sheriff says

Law enforcement in Alabama said they are searching for a "dangerous" man being held on charges of attempted murder.

Roderick Jones, 32, escaped from the Crenshaw County Jail located about 90 miles southwest of Columbus, Georgia, the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Department.

Jones is described by authorities as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, orange pants, and a white T-shirt.

Investigators are not sure if Jones escaped the area on foot or if he was picked up by someone.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

