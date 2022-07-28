Inman Park restaurant Hampton + Hudson hosts hot wing challenge

The last time we spent a morning at popular Inman Park restaurant Hampton + Hudson, we were sitting by a (digital) roaring fire and toasting to the holidays. Little did we know that our next visit would take the scorching heat of summer and crank it up by what feels like a few thousand degrees!

This morning, we surrounded ourselves with buckets of milk and sat down with owner Billy Streck to learn more about the Hot Wing Challenge, a special event being hosted by the restaurant on Friday, July 29 to honor National Chicken Wing Day.

The challenge is free and open to the public, and here’s how it works: you’ve got five minutes to eat five wings tossed in a ghost pepper or Carolina reaper sauce. No dipping sauces to temper that heat, no drink to cool the tongue. Five minute, five wings. Get it done and you get a $50 Hampton + Hudson gift card.

Here’s the problem: we at Good Day Atlanta just can’t turn down a challenge. Especially when it involves food. So, how did it turn out? Click the video player to find out!

Hampton + Hudson is located at 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast in Inman Park. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays (brunch is served until 2:30 p.m. on the weekends). For more information on the restaurant, click here.