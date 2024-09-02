Injured Bremen football player 'in good spirits' after undergoing surgery

The Brief Carson Kimball was seriously injured during a high school football game Friday. He underwent surgery, and is said to be in good spirits. The community has rallied behind him, setting up a GoFundMe and several fundraisers to assist with medical bills.



The Bremen High School community is rallying behind their quarterback recovering after a serious spinal cord injury during Friday's game.

Medics rushed Carson Kimball to Grady Memorial Hospital after Friday's game and his family says right now they're just taking things day by day.

"His friends have been visiting so that really helps him out," Cole Kimball, Carson's brother, said.

Cole said Carson's spirits are high as he recovers from the serious injury when he was tackled at Friday's game. Now he has no feeling in his legs.

Cole said Carson had been playing football since fifth or sixth grade and loved the sport. His family never expected something like this to happen.

"We were actually on a trip to Florida. We were down in Jacksonville with my sister and my parents were supposed to come with Carson. As soon as we got there, we got the news, and we were just trying to figure out what was going on," Cole explained.

Carson had emergency surgery to replace a vertebrae in his neck with titanium. Since then, his family says he's made some progress.

"He only had feeling about to his chest, and now it's down three or four inches almost down to his stomach," Cole explained.

But it's the support from the community that's been getting them through. Dozens have been donating at the family's soda shop, Sips Soda, in Carrollton.

"There was one time like 30 people in here it was amazing. People coming to support for him," Sips Soda employee Kaylee Steele explained.

The family is also working to set up a bank account for donations. A GoFundMe has already raised nearly forty thousand dollars.

"Just seeing everyone come together the way that they have I mean I have hundreds of messages Carson has way more than I do and so many people are praying and reaching out and the support has been incredible for our family," Cole said.

"We have a lot of faith. He's in the Lord's hands, and he has a great attitude," he added.

There will also be a community BBQ happening before the homecoming game on Friday with all proceeds going to the Kimball family. It will be held on Sept. 6 from 5-7:15 p.m. by the Main Stadium Gate at Bremen High School.