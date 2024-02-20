Infant undergoes successful open heart surgery at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

A little girl has a new chance at life thanks to the hard work of the surgeons at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Immediately after Nancy was born, hospital officials say she started showing signs of heart failure.

Doctors say she was using every muscle in her body just to breathe.

After arriving at the hospital, doctors diagnosed Nancy with a ventricular septal defect, a congenital heart defect that leaves a hole between the heart's left and right chambers.

At just 4 weeks old, Nancy was rushed to surgery to close the defect.

After successful surgery, the little girl was able to go back home with her family.

The hospital shared photos on Facebook of little Nancy smiling after her surgery.

In the post, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta says she is "lighting up her family’s life with her sweet smile and laughs."