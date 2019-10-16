Infamous Atlanta Kroger location reopens

Out with the old and in with the new.

A new chapter for Atlanta grocery store chain Kroger.

The new store will be known as "725 Ponce Kroger" and replaces the old Kroger on Ponce De Leon Avenue which was commonly known as “Murder Kroger" or "Beltline Kroger".

The store includes a Starbucks with a patio and access to the beltline.

And it is part of a 360,000 square mixed-use complex that will have retail and office space.

