Indictment unlikely to hurt Trump with Republicans, says strategist

Donald J. Trump
Trump's indictment on his presidential bid

A Georgia Republican strategist discusses the impact an indictment brought by a New York grand jury this week on his presidential bid in 2024. Trump faces charges connected to alleged hush money payments during his 2016 presidential run.

ATLANTA - The indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury is not likely to hurt him with Republican voters, according to a political strategist.

"Republican voters, even those who don't want to see him run again--those who don't want him to be the Republican nominee, think that these charges are politically motivated and bogus," explained Brian Robinson, president of Robinson Republic.  

The charges are related to hush money payments made years ago to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, according to Fox News Digital.  

"I don't think that this hurts him in the primary, in fact, it puts attention on him," said Robinson.  "It has created a scenario where his opponents are bashing the prosecutor.  So, you can see he has a relative position of strength at this juncture."  

TRUMP RESPONDS TO NEW YORK INDICTMENT

Donald Trump indicted

Donald Trump will be the first former president to face criminal charges. Those charges remain under seal, but it is known the investigation centered on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. A closer look at the impact this indictment could have on Georgia’s probe into claims the former president interfered in the 2020 election and reaction to the indictments, including a statement from the former president.

CAN TRUMP STILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT DESPITE INDICTMENT?

Robinson pointed to a FOX News poll released earlier this week that shows Trump with the support of 54% of Republican primary voters. 

Though it is still very early in the 2024 election cycle and Robinson said voters may change their minds once they know all their choices in the race.  

"The other candidates really haven't even started campaigning," said Robinson.  "No one is really in the game throwing punches just yet."  

In Georgia, Robinson said it will be interesting to see what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis does next. A Special Purpose Grand Jury investigating allegations of interference in the 2020 election recommended indictments, though it is not yet clear against whom.

WILL TRUMP'S INDICTMENT IMPACT GEORGIA ELECTION PROBE?

"It's a much different case.  It's easier to politicize what's being done in Manhattan.  There are some problems with the prosecution.  That D.A. had passed on prosecuting Trump before and faced political repercussions from his own voter base," said Robinson. "Fani Willis is perhaps in a box, in a corner, where if she doesn't indict Trump she may have political problems in Fulton County, a Democratic County."