Indiana mother falls ill, dies on American Airlines flight from Dominican Republic

A central Indiana mother of two died after falling ill on a U.S.-bound flight from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to reports.

The woman, 41, was on American Airlines Flight 2790 from Punta Cana to Charlotte, North Carolina when her health took a sudden turn, police said.

She was given CPR on the plane and then the aircraft was diverted to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory located in the southeast of the Bahamas, local police said.

Medics and police were dispatched to the aircraft and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post by the Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force.

Officials said a post-mortem would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

American Airlines confirmed to Fox News Digital that the flight was diverted to Providenciales International Airport (PLS) and that the woman was taken to hospital. The airline said that the flight continued its journey to Charlotte the following day.

The passenger’s identity has not been released, but FOX 59 reports she was from central Indiana.

A woman on Facebook identified the passenger as her sister-in-law .

"We are in disbelief and our hearts are broken," wrote Stephanie Quinn in response to the police statement.

Quinn described her sister-in-law as the only girl out of five siblings and the mother of two "beautiful children with big hearts and straight As."

It is not clear if the 41-year-old had been flying with her children or other family members when she fell ill.

