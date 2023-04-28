Manhunt underway for gunmen in deadly Gwinnett County strip mall shooting

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Gwinnett County Police investigates a deadly shooting at a strip mall along Indian Trail Lilburn Road near Norcross on April 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

An active search is underway for two men wanted for a deadly shooting at a strip mall along Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a person shot in the 1300 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road at Hillcrest Road near Norcross.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo says officers arrived at the scene to find one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the doorway of one of the restaurants at the strip mall. A second man was injured in the gunfire and police say he was rushed to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Cpl. Madiedo says two men believed to be involved in the deadly shooting ran from the scene. The police department deployed K-9 units and a helicopter to search the area.

Descriptions of the men were not available.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for physical evidence, speaking to potential witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.

The names of the two men who were shot have not been released.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the case remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.