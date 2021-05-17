Search for indecent exposure suspect at Gwinnett County park

article

Police said officers are searching for the man who exposed himself at a Gwinnett County park.

Gwinnett County police said they have been dispatched to Lenora Park located at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on multiple occasion. Police said in addition to indecent exposure, the man is wanted for lewd acts.

The man is described by police as being between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds with a slim build. The man has tattoos, police said, and is frequently seen wearing gym-type clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

