Increased chance for severe storms through Saturday evening

The FOX 5 Storm Team has been tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms in south Georgia and Alabama that will be working its way up towards metro Atlanta and north Georgia through Saturday evening.

While the bulk of the storms will remain south through the early evening hours on Friday, some showers could venture into metro Atlanta. This could impact those going to Truist Park for the Braves home opener.

A threat of a second-round will continue through the overnight hours and finally come to an end Saturday early afternoon.

This line has a history of producing strong to severe storms with large hail, heavy rain, and strong wind.

The latest models are trending towards a much weaker storm complex on Saturday. It seems like all the energy will be used up by the storms along the Gulf Coast. Either way, this will be a wind event, but not so much a tornado threat.

Advertisement

That line should be moving through the early morning hours passing over metro Atlanta by mid-morning and then moving out.

The good news is all the models have showers and thunderstorms missing August with The Masters taking place there this weekend.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and should remain for the first part of the workweek.

The next chance of rain comes midweek.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.