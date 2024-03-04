Incident closes GA 115 overnight in Habersham County, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident on Georgia State Route 115 on Sunday night.

According to Habersham County Sheriff's Office, the incident culminated about 10:20 p.m. March 3. GA 115 was closed until about 5 a.m. March 4.

There were 3 agencies involved in the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to process the scene and handle the investigation. They will release any future updates about the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.