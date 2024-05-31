Video shows person throwing incendiary device into DeKalb County home

Fire crews are investigating after surveillance video captured the moment someone threw an apparent incendiary device into a DeKalb County home.

It all happened early Friday morning at the home on the 3400 block of Springside Drive.

A family member of the homeowner provided FOX 5 with the footage, which showed a person wearing a hoodie running up to the side of the home and throwing something at its window.

Shortly afterward, flames are seen erupting near the home and the person runs off.

The family member said the homeowner was sleeping on the couch nearby and narrowly missed being injured.

Thankfully, the curtains blocked most of the flames and allowed the homeowner to quickly douse the fire. The window that was damaged will need to be repaired.

The family said they believe the person who threw the device is someone who has been antagonizing them for a while and has fired shots near the home before.

The curtains damaged from the fire.

Fire crews are now working to identify the person seen in the video.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Fire Department.