In search of outdoor dining? You’re in 'Luck' in Roswell

With a menu of offerings including the Georgia Dawg Pounder, the Memphis Blood Hound, and the Greek Hare Hound, you could say Lucky’s Burger & Brew specializes in serving up “dog food.” But don’t worry, nothing comes from a can at this metro Atlanta favorite — unless, that is, you include the restaurant’s extensive beer list.

The FOX 5 Good Day feature team spent the morning at the Lucky’s Burger & Brew in Roswell, the first of the restaurant’s three metro Atlanta locations.

First opened back in 2010, owners Ernie and Diane Geyer named the restaurant after their golden retriever, aiming to create a laid-back atmosphere where dog-owners could relax, enjoy a beer, and bite into one of the restaurant’s over-the-top burgers.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

And while the menu is always the star of the show at Lucky’s, it’s the Roswell location’s backyard area that’s proven especially valuable during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Recently renovated and dubbed the Lucky’s LIVE! Backyard and Stage, the backyard is covered with artificial turf and features a stage for live performances, spaced-out picnic tables, swings, and Adirondack chairs. The owners say plenty of people have been enjoying the outdoor dining experience lately — and, of course, dogs are always welcome on the backyard.

Advertisement

Coming up later this month, the Lucky’s crew will celebrate “the end of the longest summer ever” — not to mention their 10th anniversary — with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 28 and backyard party on Saturday, Aug. 29 (or, as the flyer states, March the 165th!). The weekend celebration will include live music and a 2nd Place Cutest Dog Contest benefitting Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta.

For more information on Lucky’s Burger & Brew and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player to see more of the Roswell location’s backyard.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.