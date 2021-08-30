FDA: Recalled pet food linked to over 100 pet deaths

We know how much you love your pets. We saw your pictures on social media for National Dog Day. So it’s important to pass along the latest pet food recalls. The FDA says there are more than 130 pet deaths and more than 220 illnesses.

Midwestern Pet Food, the FDA reports, has been "associated with the illness or death of hundreds of pets." The dog food maker voluntary recalled nearly two dozen products last December. A month later it was expanded.

The foods, say the FDA, contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins. Here are symptoms to look out for in your pet: sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Also be aware of any yellowing of the eyes or gums from jaundice caused by liver damage.

This is not just dog food, but cat and fish foods, too.

If your pet has eaten any of the pulled foods, which are only associated with their Oklahoma facility, talk to your vet in case there is liver damage that you can’t see.

The FDA provides all of the latest information here: EXPANDED RECALL LIST

