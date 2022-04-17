Impaired driver plows through utility pole in Alpharetta, knocks out power to hundreds, police say

article

A portion of Roswell Road is expected to be closed through Monday morning after an impaired driver plowed through a power pole on Easter Sunday, the Alpharetta Police Department said.

Roswell Street is closed between Milton Avenue and Marietta Street was closed down, so Georgia Power crews could replace the downed utility pole. Photos shared by the city of Alpharetta show the pole split in half with the bottom leaning against the top portion that was still upright due to the tension of the lines.

(Alpharetta Police Department)

Old Roswell Street was also impacted by the incident.

(Alpharetta Police Department)

Police said 911 callers were able to give a description of the vehicle and officers were able to pull them over a short time later. Police said they determined the driver, whose name has not been released, was impaired and took them into custody.

(Alpharetta Police Department)

Georgia Power said the incident impacted the power of up to 500 customers in the area.