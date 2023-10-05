Expand / Collapse search

Immigration crisis: Atlanta sets aside $7M to help charities fight influx of migrants

Atlanta
Atlanta mayor's is preparing for migrants from the Southern border to come into Atlanta. Mayor Andre Dickens asked for, and the Atlanta City Council has approved, nearly $7 million for shelter in area hotels, food, and other necessities.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sought and won approval to set aside nearly $7 million to help migrants who may end up here. 

The funds will go to a half-dozen service organizations.

The money will go for necessities like food and shelter, including hotel stays.

The issue was put on Mayor Dickens' radar after seeing what is going on in New York City.

Thousands were bussed in from the Southern border, overwhelming that city both in numbers and the financial burden. 

If you have family members who may have already arrived from a border town, FOX 5 has the following list of providers who each are getting $1 million plus for assistance. They are: