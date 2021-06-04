'If they turn 15, it may be too late.' Program helps at-risk boys end 'disease' of violence

Atlanta police called overnight to another act of violence and again, this incident involved teenagers.

Investigators said a 13-year-old was walking on the sidewalk along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in northwest Atlanta just after midnight when two older teens passed him. Police said some words were exchanged between the three. That is when the 13-year-old pull a weapon from his pants, police said.

One of the other boys saw it and pulled a handgun, police said, and fired, striking the 13-year-old twice, once in the left arm and once in the right leg.

Police said the shooter and the other older teen ran off.

The injured 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital.

A metro Atlanta juvenile probation officer calls the current violence a "disease".

"Police are after the crime, we need prevention," said Bruce Griggs, the founder of the Operation Correct Start Street Academy based in East Point.

The program targets youngsters who do not have a family network and have anger issues and is designed to break the cycle of violence those teens could fall into.

Griggs can tout some successes in getting to youngsters in grade school. "If they turn 15, it may be too late," he said.

To learn more about the program visit correctstart.org.

