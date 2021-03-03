ID of man found dead at Brookhaven construction site released, police say

article

Police in Brookhaven are investigating a death after a body was discovered at a construction site adjacent to the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

A Brookhaven police spokesperson said a man's dead body was found within a fenced area at a construction site located at 1793 Briarwood Road.

Police have identified the deceased as being 65-year-old Steven Goldman, of Brookhaven. Investigators said they are not ruling out foul play, but the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Brookhaven police reopened the greenway at approximately 11:39 a.m. after investigators left the scene.

The site is the future home of the Brookhaven Public Safety Complex. It was not immediately clear how Goldman accessed the fenced-in site.

The incident remains under investigation.

Brookhaven Police are investigating suspicious death near a construction site. (Photo: Chris Francis/FOX 5 Atlanta)

