Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile involved in Illinois crash

In an unusual sight, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was seen loaded on the back of a tow truck following a crash in Illinois yesterday. According to the Illinois State Police, the Wienermobile collided with a car, lost control, and rolled onto its side after an attempt to correct its course. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This incident occurred just a couple of weeks after a Wienermobile made stops in several cities in the metro Atlanta area. There are six total Wienermobiles in the United States and 12 "hotdoggers" get to drive them each year. Last week, FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with Sarah "Sarahkraut" Oney, an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger.

Oney, a Columbus native who graduated from the University of Georgia in 2023, shared that she was inspired to become a Hotdogger the moment she saw the Wienermobile on her campus. At the time of the interview, Oney and her co-driver were in Michigan. It is currently unknown if Oney was involved in the recent crash. FOX 5 has reached out to Oney.