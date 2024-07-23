UGA Bulldog graduate lands her dream job: an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger!

Remember the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile that stopped in Georgia during the 4th of July weekend? You may have read this title and asked yourself, "What is a hotdogger?" Fox 5 Atlanta had the pleasure of "meat"-ing one for the answer.

"Here’s the secret recipe," said hotdogger Sarahkraut. "There are 12 hotdoggers, and we pair up to tour each region. We pass out Wienermobilia to the community, play games, blow our Wiener whistles, and make people smile!"

Sarahkraut’s real name is Sarah Oney. She attended Columbus High School and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2023. Oney said she knew she wanted to be a hotdogger the moment she saw the Wienermobile on campus.

"I saw it and knew this is what I want to do. I just had to figure out how to do it."

Oney, 23, was a little intimidated by the average number of 7,500 applications Oscar Mayer receives. Only 12 hotdoggers make the "cut" each year.

"You just don’t think the odds would be in your favor," said the Oscar Mayer spokesperson. "I had an amazing job after getting my degree, but I couldn’t get the Wienermobile out of my mind."

Sarah Oney took a chance, applied, and became Sarahkraut! She said she has UGA to thank.

"Who knew I would ‘cut the mustard’ and this is what I am meant to do? I got the opportunity and was one lucky Bulldog."

Oney was heavily involved at UGA with her sorority and mentor programs. She was even a Grady College of Mass Communication and Journalism ambassador while pursuing her public relations degree.

"UGA has definitely prepared me to be a hotdogger. A part of my job is managing social media and reaching out to stations like Fox 5 Atlanta," says the spokesperson of Oscar Mayer Foods. "I actually took over the Grady College Instagram (@ugagrady) not too long ago!"

Sarahkraut, her co-driver Sizzling Stephen, and the Wienermobile have traveled to 37 cities together. They recently finished up in Indiana. The current stop is Grand Rapids, Michigan!

"I’m currently assigned to the Midwest," said Oney. "But hopefully, I can come back to my hometown next season. I love Atlanta!"

During National Hot Dog Day and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile birthday last week, Oney celebrated like a true hotdogger.

"We ate hot dogs for breakfast and gave our Wienermobile a bath at the fire station," said Sarahkraut. "She got tons of hugs, and we gave the community her whistles!"

As a born and "bread" Georgian, we had to ask Sarah Oney about her favorite peaches and dogs combination!

"It has to be a hot dog and mustard with peach cobbler," said Oney. "Mustard and peaches may sound odd, but a good hot dog with mustard goes with anything.

Sarahkraut enjoys "meat"-ing new people on the road smile when they see an enormous hot dog pass by or parked in a parking lot. She believes it is her purpose.

"To say I’m a part of the joy it spreads is such an honor," said the hotdogger. "I think if we all clung to making people’s day, we would treat each other so much better. When I heard there was a whole program dedicated to this purpose, I knew there was nothing I’d rather do."

Want to be a hotdogger? Sarah Oney wants to encourage all her fellow bulldogs to reach out for help during the application process. Follow her on Instagram @om_sarahkraut.

"Don’t let others tear you down or deter you from your dream," said Oney. "Believe in yourself, be yourself, and love hotdogs while you’re at it!"

We hope Sarahkraut stays safe "meat"-ing new people in Michigan! Atlanta, keep eating those summer hot dogs from Oscar Mayer. If you want to see a Wienermobile near you, type in your zip code at www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile . Go bulldogs!



