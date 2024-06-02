Man trapped in his car after crash dies on I-75

A fatal early morning car crash on I-75 is under investigation.

Atlanta police say a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on the interstate when the driver took the exit onto Moores Hill Road at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control.

Police say he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The 24-year-old driver had to be freed from the car just after 6:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police did not provide information on her current condition.

Neither of them have been identified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.