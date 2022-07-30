Driver killed in crash when someone overtook them on Downtown Connector, police say

Police said someone trying to pass a driver on the Downtown Connector collided with the car they were overtaking, leading to a deadly wreck.

The collision happened on Friday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton Street, south of Interstate 20.

Atlanta police haven't charged anyone in the crash, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not identified the driver killed in the crash.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates there was collision as one vehicle attempted to pass another, while both were traveling south on I-75/85. Police said the driver of the vehicle being passed lost control, struck a wall and overturned.

Police said the driver later died.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.