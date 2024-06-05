5 people killed in wreck on I-75

Five people were killed in a deadly wreck in South Georgia on I-75 Tuesday evening, including an Atlanta man.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said one vehicle, traveling in the center lane of I-75 North, failed to maintain its lane and crashed into a parked car on the east shoulder. It happened at around 6:39 p.m. on June 4.

One driver and three passengers succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Another passenger was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

One of the victims was identified as 22-year-old Serigne Mbodji of Atlanta. It's not yet clear whether he was driving or one of the passengers.

The other four victims are in the process of being identified. GSP is also still working on locating the next of kin for each victim.