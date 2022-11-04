Deadly crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-75 NB in Clayton County

article

A fatal crash has shut down nearly all lanes on one side of Interstate 75 early Friday morning.

Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 after Tara Boulevard.

At the time of the crash, crews shut down all lanes of the northbound side of interstate. The far left lane has now been opened for commuters.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim in the crash or any details about what happened before the fatal accident.

Drivers heading from McDonough should expect heavy delays and should try to plan alternate routes. One other way using I-675 is delay free.