Truck catches fire, pedestrian killed in 2 crashes on I-285

DeKalb County police are investigating two separate incidents on Interstate 285 that caused major problems for commuters early Monday morning.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m., a fiery tractor-trailor crash shut down all lanes of I-285 northbound near Flat Shoals Road for hours.

According to police, the 18-wheelers brakes appear to have gone out while driving on the interstate.

Officials say the driver was able to get into the emergency lane but crashed into two abandoned vehicles, which caused the truck to catch on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the fiery truck. Their condition at this time is unknown.

A short while after that crash, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on I-285 just before the Glenwood Road exit.

Investigators say the pedestrian involved in that crash was killed. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. Officials have not said whether they will be charged in connection to the crash.

Both incidents caused major delays before Memorial Drive. Drivers should expect heavy traffic and try to use Moreland Avenue or Memorial Drive as alternate routes.