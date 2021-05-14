Police: Man injured in possible road rage shooting on I-20

article

Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Friday morning.

Officials say the victim was shot in the stomach by the driver of another vehicle as he was traveling on I-20 shortly before 2 a.m.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Darrell Sills, was able to get off at an exit and call the police.

Medics took him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Four women were also inside the car but were not hurt in the shooting.

Police have no description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

