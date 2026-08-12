'I just want to bury my baby': Atlanta mom holds hope after 20 years

The Brief Atlanta mother Tangela Harris continues searching for her missing daughter, Artdrunetta Hobbs, who vanished 20 years ago. Investigators found Hobbs' burned car near Interstate 285 and Cascade Road shortly after she disappeared, but her body was never located. Harris recently contacted the medical examiner after human remains were discovered on Camp Creek near Interstate 285.



A mother's hope endures two decades after her 23-year-old daughter vanished in Atlanta, leaving behind only a burned car and unanswered questions.

Atlanta missing woman investigation

What we know:

Tangela Harris last saw her daughter, Artdrunetta Hobbs, 20 years ago, just 10 days after Hobbs turned 23. Hobbs went missing after dropping someone off at Greenbriar Mall and visiting a friend's home on Austin Drive near Ben Hill, where a fight occurred.

Authorities later discovered Hobbs' burned car near Interstate 285 and Cascade Road, but her body was never found. Atlanta police stated that the missing person investigation remains active.

Medical examiner testing remains

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified human remains recently discovered near Camp Creek and Interstate 285. Harris reached out to the medical examiner's office after learning a skull was found in that area, but testing has not yet confirmed whether the remains belong to Hobbs.

Remembering Artdrunetta Hobbs

The backstory:

Hobbs was a positive person with a beautiful smile who loved to make friends, according to her mother. She was attending Atlanta Technical College to become a chef and called her mother 10 times a day.

Harris continues to investigate every tip, email, or report of remains, hoping someone will provide information so she can bury her daughter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.