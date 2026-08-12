How you can help Colombia earthquake survivors from metro Atlanta

The Brief A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Colombia, leaving over 200 dead as a metro Atlanta restaurant collects relief supplies. La Abuela restaurant in Doraville, Duluth and Alpharetta is accepting specific emergency donations through Saturday. Organizers plan to ship all collected items directly to Colombia by Friday as search and rescue operations continue.



Rescue workers in Colombia saved a 32-year-old woman after 36 hours under rubble, while metro Atlanta residents gathered emergency supplies for earthquake relief.

Colombia earthquake recovery efforts

What we know:

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 200 people in Colombia, leaving survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings. First responders freed a woman after 36 hours in the rubble, and the United Nations is preparing a large recovery effort using high-tech gear to assess widespread damage.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the full cost of the property damage or the total number of missing people across affected cities.

Metro Atlanta donation centers

Local perspective:

The local Colombian community is coordinating aid at La Abuela restaurant, which flipped its business into a donation center. Community members with friends in Cali, Medellin, Armenia and Pereira reported extensive damage across the country.

What you can do:

Donations are accepted through Saturday at La Abuela locations in Doraville, Duluth and Alpharetta. Organizers ask people not to send clothes or water, but instead drop off boxes, flashlights, first aid kits, healthcare products like shampoo, and nonperishable food that lasts three to four years.